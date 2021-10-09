Education News: Don Wyman is first speaker of Enrichment Academy's New Semester

The Enrichment Academy welcomes speakers from across the country this semester who will speak on topics ranging from America’s national parks to Russian spies.
But this semester’s kickoff speaker is Village of Duval resident Don Wyman. He will speak about Amelia Earhart, the early 20th century pilot who mysteriously went missing, at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Rohan Regional Recreation Complex.
“This Amelia presentation will, as with all my classes, be in full color and cradle-to-grave PowerPoint presentations,” Wyman said. “But, what separates this presentation from others and Hollywood fluff movies is that I am revealing what actually happened to her on that fateful, round-the-world final flight.”
