Education news: clowning around: basic

Not every class at the Enrichment Academy has instructors by the name of Bling Bling and Toot Toot. Then again, the Clowning Around: Basics course isn’t like any other class. The class, held each Monday for an eight-week session at Pimlico Recreation Center, is taught by two clowns from Clown Alley 179 — Sharon Dwyer as Bling Bling and Rebecca Montgomery as Toot Toot. The instructors try to not only teach the basics of clowning around but also ignite a passion for the craft inside the students. “We try hard to bring out their inner clown and talent so they can be successful in wanting to be a clown which is what they signed up for,” Montgomery said. “We introduce them to puppetry, ballooning, and face painting. Basically they learn all the parts of becoming a clown and we help them to begin to develop those inner skills.”
