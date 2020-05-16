Ednas’ returns with live music, new food

Mariann Griffin could try something new upon returning to Ednas’ Provisions and Vittles.
After some discussion with a staff member, the Village of Marsh Bend resident decided on the crawfish roll, one of several new dishes added to the menu when the food truck reopened. Along with adding a new food menu, Ednas’ on the Green and Ednas’ Provisions and Vittles, located in Cattail Recreation Area, started live music again since reopening May 4.
“We’re so grateful to be able to reopen,” said Jordan McDonough, co-owner of Ednas’ on the Green and Ednas’ Provisions and Vittles. “We are really excited about this next chapter.”
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.