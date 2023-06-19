Edelstein, Whetzel advance at Nationals

Eight months after the FHSAA state championship series, bowlers from The Villages High School are still representing the Buffalo on the lanes.
Logan Edelstein and Hannah Whetzel, both rising juniors, each made the cut to compete on the second day of the U.S. High School Bowling National Championship at Beaver-Vu Bowl in Beavercreek, Ohio.
Edelstein finished the day ranked 46th following a 771 series with rounds of 172, 199, 196 and 214. She struggled with the unforgiving oil pattern early, leaving some ugly formations on two of her first three frames of the day.
“If you were one board off or one degree off on your entry angle, the shot would change completely, so repeatability definitely challenged me today,” she said.
