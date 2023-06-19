Edelstein, Whetzel advance at Nationals

Today

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 81F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.