Edelstein’s strike string lifts VHS over Tavares

It was so close.
Logan Edelstein let herself get about midway through the game before she really started thinking about the magic number: 300.
The freshman anchor went eight perfect frames Tuesday before leaving up a 10-pin, which cost her a shot at her first 300 round. However, her 256 — 12 pins short of a career high — was more than enough to help The Villages High School bowling team knock off defending District 4 champion Tavares at Fiesta Bowl.
“I thought it was going to happen today,” she said, smiling ruefully after the match.
Edelstein wasn’t the only Buffalo who bowled well Tuesday. The girls team put up a 776 round with four bowlers over 100 and Harlie Piecewicz recording her first ever 200 in a high school match.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.