Easter weekend brought large crowds to several area churches. Close to 2,300 people attended worship services at Live Oaks Community Church, while Hope Lutheran Church reported just under 2,900 congregants for worship. New Covenant United Methodist Church had more than 5,200 congregants at its Easter services. And at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Wildwood, 6,272 parishioners attended the six Masses on April 16 and 17, including 1,238 people for the 10 a.m. Mass on April 17.
