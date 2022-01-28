Eagle Scout at Villages High School helps start book drive

For as long as he can remember, Andrew Collins has loved books and reading.
“My mother read to me every night when I was little and, when I was old enough to read myself, I was checking out as many books I could find,” The Villages High School junior and Eagle Scout candidate said. “I couldn’t imagine a life without books.”
Collins is bringing that love of books to his Eagle Scout Service Project. The teen is partnering with New Covenant United Methodist Church and the Early Learning Coalition to gather book donations for children from preschool age to 13 years old. The books will be distributed to the children in Early Learning Coalition’s centers and given to the kids to keep.
