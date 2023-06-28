Duo learns from TVSC opportunity

“Coach, I had no idea the game was this fast at this level.” Anderson DaSilva couldn’t help but laugh while recalling the confession from one of his players, especially considering from whom it came. Jaceson Globig, a rising junior at The Villages High School and the runner up in the 110-meter hurdles at last month’s Class 2A track and field state championships, is one of two VHS varsity soccer players currently getting exposure to a higher level of soccer with The Villages SC.
