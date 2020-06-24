Driveway parties give band a way to give back

Boardwalk’s shows may have been canceled, but the band found another way to keep some of those gigs.
In February, group leader Wayne Beal started getting phone calls from clubs saying that their meetings would be canceled. He also got calls from restaurants where they played at least once a month, receiving the same news.
“Everything just stopped,” Beal said.
Then Beal, who plays guitar and sings in the group, came up with an idea. He started asking the clubs Boardwalk was supposed to play for if, instead, the band could do a neighborhood driveway concert for free.
