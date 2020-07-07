Driveway hootenannies keeping folk band busy

The Pops Chorus Folk Quartet has begun bringing its act out on the driveway.
The group’s most recent show happened June 30 in the Village of Piedmont, where neighbors along Lawson Loop enjoyed an evening of music.
Keeping the sounds going were Bill Davis on guitar and vocals; Jack Strite on guitar, banjo, and vocals; Woody High on bass and vocals; and Bill McGaughey on mandolin and vocals.
“It’s a lot of fun to do them,” said Davis, of the Village of St. Charles. “We enjoy getting together and rehearsing and singing. There’s nothing like an audience reaction, which is what every entertainer lives for.”
