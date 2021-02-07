Dress up, wear a mask and celebrate Mardi Gras

Laissez les bons temps rouler — let the good times roll — when you dress in your most festive purple, gold and green to celebrate Mardi Gras at Spanish Springs. And don’t forget your beads.
The Mardi Gras Festival to celebrate Fat Tuesday is slated for 4-9 p.m. Feb. 16, with a full slate of activities, vendors, entertainers and more. The event will follow COVID-19 safety protocols with vendors spaced 6 feet apart, available sanitizing and hand-washing stations, recommended masks and cleaning staff on hand throughout the event, said Chalsi Cox, special events manager for The Villages Entertainment.
The King Guys Red Beans & Rice Band will take over the main stage from 7-9 p.m., with strolling entertainment, including stilt walkers, WeFlip and the Brown Bag Brass Band.
