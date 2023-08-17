"Dreamgirls" star is ready to take center stage in musical

Toneisha Harris landed the role of her dreams, but there was a hitch. She had only three days to learn her part in “Dreamgirls” before the curtain rises later today. “It is definitely a bit of a stressful situation,” Harris said. “We’re jumping in headfirst and giving it our absolute best.” “Dreamgirls,” presented by Victory Productions, will come to life at 7 p.m. today and 3 and 7 p.m. Friday at Savannah Center.
