"Dreamgirls" star is ready to take center stage in musical

Toneisha Harris will play the role of Effie in Victory Productions' rendition of "Dreamgirls," taking place Aug. 17-18 at Savannah Center. Harris joined the cast a few days before the first performance when the previous actress had to bow out.

 Submitted photo

Toneisha Harris landed the role of  her dreams, but there was a hitch. She had only three days to learn her part in “Dreamgirls” before the curtain rises later today. “It is definitely a bit of a stressful situation,” Harris said. “We’re jumping in headfirst and giving it our absolute best.” “Dreamgirls,” presented by Victory Productions, will come to life at 7 p.m. today and 3 and 7 p.m. Friday at Savannah Center. 

