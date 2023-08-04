"Dreamgirls" making a stop in The Villages

After a successful run in Winter Garden since July 7, the hit musical “Dreamgirls” is making a stop in The Villages at 7 p.m. Aug. 17-18, with an additional show at 3 p.m. Aug. 18 at the Savannah Center.
Tickets start at $35 and are available at any Villages Box Office location or online at thevillagesentertainment.com.
“It’s just one of the great American musicals,” said Keith Hinson, director of marketing for Victory Productions. “It’s of a period of the ‘60s, but it’s still relevant today in so many ways. It’s one of those epic musicals that every song is not only a beautiful song, but it’s delivered in the most vocally powerful way imaginable. This cast is just one of the best we’ve ever seen.”
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.