"Dreamgirls" making a stop in The Villages

Today

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.

Tomorrow

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. High 89F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.