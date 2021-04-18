Dream Machine

In The Villages’ growing entertainment universe, no sooner does one curtain fall than another rises.
Here, The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center, The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol and Savannah Center marked more than 500 curtain calls in 2019.
Here, dinner and live music have residents bustling into Villages restaurants like Fenney Grill, Tierra Del Sol Bar & Grill and Lazy Mac’s Taco Shack every week.
Here, Old Mill Playhouse on Lake Sumter Landing Market Square shows movies in addition to live music and comedy shows every week.
And here, a network of about 100 performing groups provide live entertainment on three town squares every single day of the year — at no cost to patrons.
