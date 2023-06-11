Draw leaves bitter taste for Buffalo

As home openers go, The Villages SC’s could have been worse. It also could have been much better. The Buffalo (2-0-1) let two points slip through their fingers Saturday night as Florida Elite SA (3-1-2) erased Nick Butler’s stellar first-half goal with an equally impressive strike to escape The H.G. Morse Range with a draw. “It’s our home field, so we wanted the three points, take advantage of the momentum we had with two away games and six points,” head coach Anderson DaSilva said. “It’s unfortunate but, at the same time, the one point is very important.”
