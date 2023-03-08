Dragon Sisters volunteer at Ashley's Cottage

The Dragon Sisters dragon boat team took a break from the water recently to give back to the community.
On Feb. 28 and Thursday, team members were outfitted with gloves, tools and lots of water to help clear brush and landscape Ashley’s Cottage in Fruitland Park. The cottage is a home for women veterans who are transitioning back to civilian life.
More than a dozen Dragon Sisters met early at the cottage on both days and got to work.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.