Dragon Sisters volunteer at Ashley's Cottage

Janine Prevost, left, of the Village of Lake Deaton, and Jody Cohen, of the Village of Collier, members of the Dragon Sisters dragon boat team, help with the cleanup of Ashley’s Cottage in Fruitland Park, a home for female veterans who need housing assistance.

 Bill Mitchell, Daily Sun

The Dragon Sisters dragon boat team took a break from the water recently to give back to the community.

On Feb. 28 and Thursday, team members were outfitted with gloves, tools and lots of water to help clear brush and landscape Ashley’s Cottage in Fruitland Park. The cottage is a home for women veterans who are transitioning back to civilian life.

More than a dozen Dragon Sisters met early at the cottage on both days and got to work.

Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.