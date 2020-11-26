Dragon Sisters donate turkeys to Haven of Lake & Sumter

Empowering women is what the Dragon Sisters do best. The dragon boat team in The Villages, which is comprised of 50 women, many of whom are breast cancer survivors — made it a point to partner with a local charity that benefits women. For the last three years, the team has worked exclusively with Haven of Lake & Sumter Counties, an organization that helps women who have been victims of domestic or sexual abuse.
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.