Dragon boat teams begin socially distanced workouts off the water

Dragon boaters have been beached for three months now thanks to COVID-19 and, while activities in Florida slowly resume in phases, the sport will remain on pause for at least the immediate future. The confines of a dragon boat don’t allow for social distancing or, with appropriate spacing, limit capacity to just a handful of rowers.
Teams in The Villages are determined to stay competition-ready, though, even with competitions on hold. Two teams — the Leatherneck Warriors and Sparta 70 — have resumed workouts, opting for semiweekly conditioning sessions while they’re required to remain ashore.
“It just has to be done,” said Bob Kane, a captain on both teams. “We have to move them from a mindset of survival — living in a house, going out every once in a while — we have to get them up to a race philosophy as soon as we can.”
Read this story and many others in Wednesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.