Downtown Wildwood revitalization project moving forward

Wildwood residents can look forward to a new downtown destination with opportunities for dinner, entertainment and a parking garage.
At a special meeting Monday, commissioners unanimously approved a contract with G3 Development for the first major project to come from the Downtown Master Plan adopted last year.
The agreement calls for the development of an 8,000-square-foot, mixed-use commercial space along Main Street across from City Hall dubbed “The Railyard,” in a nod to the town’s railroad history.
