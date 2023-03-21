Downtown Wildwood revitalization project moving forward

Wildwood residents can look forward to a new downtown destination with opportunities for dinner, entertainment and a parking garage.

At a special meeting Monday, commissioners unanimously approved a contract with G3 Development for the first major project to come from the Downtown Master Plan adopted last year. 

The agreement calls for the development of an 8,000-square-foot, mixed-use commercial space along Main Street across from City Hall dubbed “The Railyard,” in a nod to the town’s railroad history. 

