Downtown Wildwood revitalization project moves forward

This rendering shows the proposed commercial space ‘The Railyard.’ The Wildwood City Commission on Monday approved moving forward with negotiations with G3 Development to construct the building and a parking garage on the west side of U.S. Highway 301.

 Rendering provided by G3 Development

Wildwood residents may soon be able to drive downtown, find easy parking in a new garage on the west side of U.S. Highway 301 and take a short stroll to The Railyard where they can enjoy an evening with dinner and live music. 

That is the vision presented Monday during a special meeting of the Wildwood City Commission. 

The first major project to come from the Downtown Master Plan adopted last year would see the development of an 8,000-square-foot, mixed-use commercial space along Main Street across from City Hall dubbed “The Railyard,” in a nod to the town’s railroad history. 

A proposed 126-space, four-story parking garage would be developed simultaneously a couple blocks to the north. 

