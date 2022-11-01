Downtown Wildwood revitalization project moves forward

Wildwood residents may soon be able to drive downtown, find easy parking in a new garage on the west side of U.S. Highway 301 and take a short stroll to The Railyard where they can enjoy an evening with dinner and live music.
That is the vision presented Monday during a special meeting of the Wildwood City Commission.
The first major project to come from the Downtown Master Plan adopted last year would see the development of an 8,000-square-foot, mixed-use commercial space along Main Street across from City Hall dubbed “The Railyard,” in a nod to the town’s railroad history.
A proposed 126-space, four-story parking garage would be developed simultaneously a couple blocks to the north.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.