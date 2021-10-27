Doug and Gerri Gunderson host fall food drive

Each year, Village of St. James residents pull together for a fall food drive to help people in need.
On Monday, Doug and Gerri Gunderson and their neighbors collected thousands of cans of food to benefit the Wildwood Food Pantry.
“I like to be an encourager, and we make the food drive fun,” said Gerri, who coordinates the event. “We always fill the truck.”
Neighbors, church members and delivery truck drivers arrived at the Gundersons’ home in the Village of St. James during the day. Once everyone was there, Wildwood Food Pantry coordinator Don Huggins led everyone in prayer and blessed the food. For two hours, attendees packed the food truck, and they delivered the food to the pantry.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.