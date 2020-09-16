Double aces buoy Villager’s spirits

If Judy Kearney ever needed affirmation that she could beat the odds, she got it last month. Playing the Sweetgum executive course, the Village of Charlotte resident capped off her round by watching her 9-iron tee shot find the perfect line into the cup. “What a thrill!” Kearney said of her second lifetime hole-in-one. She didn’t have to wait long for her third. Just one day later, she aced the second hole at Sandhill — holes-in-one on back-to-back days, coming just two holes (and a night’s rest) apart. Now, the kicker: Kearney did it while between cycles of chemotherapy. She’ll have the memory to keep her spirits up in the coming months as she tackles a blood disease that eventually will require a bone marrow transplant.
