Door decor marks season

A medley of oranges, yellows and browns adorned the thresholds of residents’ rooms at American House Wildwood throughout the month of October — all courtesy of a fall door decorating contest.
The contest, a component of American House’s programming initiatives, gives residents a way to get out and about and flex their creative muscles.
Shelly Lofton, the life enrichment director for American House, said the event also helped residents to get active.
“We wanted to get them out of their rooms, socializing and getting excited,” she said. “Events like this can give them a purpose, and you can never go wrong with gift cards or prizes.”
The top three winners of the door decorating contest won Publix gift cards. With transportation services available seven days a week and independent living options that allow residents to go as they please, the award served as a powerful impetus.
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.