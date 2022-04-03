Donating life

Almost 106,000 Americans are waiting for an organ transplant. And while 2020 was the 10th record year in a row for donations from deceased donors, demand continues to outpace available organs. Becoming an organ donor could unlock a brighter future for patients in need.
Of those Americans who are on an organ transplant waiting list, the biggest need is for a kidney — about 91,000 Americans and around 4,000 Floridians are waiting.
Because demand outpaces availability, some may wait years, and unfortunately, some may never receive the life-giving organ.
April is recognized as National Donate Life Month — and like many other areas of life, the pandemic continues to affect organ donation.
