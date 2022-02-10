Don McLean to perform Friday night at The Sharon

Don McLean didn't intend for "American Pie" to become a generation-defining song. Yet, for 50 years, it has held a spot in the popular consciousness.
McLean is celebrating almost 50 years since the song hit No. 1 with the 50th anniversary "American Pie Tour," which will make a stop at 7 p.m. Friday at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center.
He doesn't consider himself a "hit" artist, saying he is an album artist.
