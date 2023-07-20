Don Jr. rallies Republicans in Wildwood

The battle for the Republican nomination, and 2024, is fully alive in one of Florida's most important conservative bastions.
The message was underlined Tuesday night when Donald Trump Jr. and his fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, came to the Villages MAGA Club's rally with Kari Lake. During a night where Donald Trump Jr. often went on the attack, he also lauded his father's time in office.
Trump didn't care about being liked by the establishment or Democrats, he said.
"He actually did what he said he was going to do," he told the large crowd at the Wildwood Community Center.
Donald Trump Jr.'s local visit was the first made by a Trump family member since Donald Trump's 2022 presidential announcement at Mar-a-Lago. His comments in support of his father were followed by a speech from Lake, who just finished a round of campaigning for Trump in Iowa.
