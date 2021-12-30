Dolls From The Heart donates to Wildwood Police Department

Members of Dolls From the Heart greeted Officer David Perry of the Wildwood Police Department with bags of gifts as he walked into Truman Recreation Center. Formerly known as Giving Dolls, members of Dolls From the Heart make dolls that come with an outfit and a matching blanket. At the beginning of December, members presented 30 dolls and 10 bears to Officer Perry for the department to use as comfort tools for children involved in domestic disputes. “We carry toys in our cars when on patrol for young children, for those dealing with family disputes or those just needing something to cling to,” Perry said. “It is wonderful to see their faces light up when they receive them. We work through the schools and the community centers to find additional children needing comfort ... It is such an honor to receive these gifts and to put them to good use.”
