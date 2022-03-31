Dollars for Scholars raises money with sock hop

For a brief moment, residents took a step back in time.
Dressed in poodle skirts and leather jackets along with regular dressy clothing, they lined the halls talking excitedly.
On Friday, The Villages Dollars for Scholars brought residents together for a sock hop event where Rocky & the Rollers performed throughout the evening. The sold-out event brought in around 208 participants and helped raise more $5,000 for scholarships. The group will present the scholarships in May to students who apply and meet the criteria.
“It was a really fun night,” said Joyce Gilette, president of The Villages Dollars for Scholars.
