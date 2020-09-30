Dollars for Scholars presents Octoberfest event

The Villages Dollars for Scholars is helping more than just students this year.
After the majority of their fundraisers were canceled, they came up with alternative ways to raise funds while including local groups, also affected by the pandemic, as a source for entertainment.
On Saturday, Dollars for Scholars hosted an Octoberfest event to help bring in additional money for scholarships to benefit local students at The Villages High School and Wildwood Middle High School. The event took place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the parking lot of Clear View Optix.
Social distancing was put into place as participants came dressed in German attire to listen to a live performance by The Villages German Band, dine on hot dogs and ice cream from local food trucks and listen to a student speaker about how the money raised helps other local students achieve their dreams of furthering their education.
