Dollars for Scholars holds dances with our stars

Today

Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 84F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 59F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy early, then afternoon sunshine. High near 70F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.