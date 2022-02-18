Dollars for Scholars holds dances with our stars

As four couples competed for first place at Dancing with Our Villages Stars on Thursday night, the real winners were students.
The event drew a sellout crowd of 250 to La Hacienda Regional Recreation Complex as dancers took to the spotlight — demonstrating a variety of styles while helping raise money for local students to attend the schools of their dreams.
Linda Succi, a Village of Lynnhaven resident and executive producer of the show, and Joyce Gilette, a Village of Tamarind Grove resident and president of The Villages Dollars for Scholars, offered opening remarks. Local students who benefited from the program also said a few words to express their appreciation.
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
