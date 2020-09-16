Dogs welcome to chow at local restaurants

Marissa Nicosia, left, who is visiting family in The Villages, offers Molly an entre´e  from the dog menu at Johnny Rockets in Lake Sumter Landing.

 George Horsford, Daily Sun

Dogs want to beat the end-of-summer heat, too. While restaurants are known for offering delicious food to customers, some also have become a place where furry companions can get a sweet treat. Several local restaurants, such as Johnny Rockets in Lake Sumter Landing and Kilwin’s in Spanish Springs and most Starbucks establishments, offer a dog menu or have a special sweet treat for customers who want them for their pets. Johnny Rockets has several offerings on its dog menu, including a meat patty, hot dog or chicken breast for $3.99. Customers also can purchase an egg for $1.29, an egg with cheese for $2.58 or a scoop of vanilla ice cream for $3.19 for their pups. A cup or dish of water also is available for pets.

