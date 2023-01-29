Dogs show off their best outfits in fashion show

Dozens of four-legged fashion models strutted around the room on Wednesday at Laurel Manor Recreation. Dressed in high-end trendy outfits, the canines practiced walking down the runway, side-by-side with their owners. They were eager to model for the audience — and get extra pets along the way. The Dynamic Dog Club’s Doggy Fashion Show is one of its most popular events each year. Members have several weeks to put together creative outfits for their pups, and some coordinate their own outfits to match. Among the canine models was Autumn Grace, a pomeranian dressed in an intricate, hand-made red dress and a small crown on her head.
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.