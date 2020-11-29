Dogs discover stability in their loving Villages homes

Sandy Doscher had all but given up hope of finding a dog. The dogs she’d find online would get scooped up before she could claim them. She began to come to terms with not ever finding a dog for herself and her husband, Herb.
With hopes almost depleted, an acquaintance of hers referred her to Linda Daniels-Blatchley, who runs a Facebook page called “Pet Matches for Villagers & Area.”
It was the right move at the right time.
“I had truly given up,” Doscher said. “Linda called and said, ‘I have a dog for you.’”
Lulu, a 3-year-old terrier-Chihuahua mix, came to the Doscher household in May.
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.