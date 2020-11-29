Dogs discover stability in their loving Villages homes

Herb and Sandy Doscher, of the Village of Ashland, sit with their terrier-Chihuahua mix Tuesday in their home in the Village of Ashland. The couple is happy to have adopted Lulu through Pet Matches for Villagers & Area.

 George Horsford, Daily Sun

Sandy Doscher had all but given up hope of finding a dog. The dogs she’d find online would get scooped up before she could claim them. She began to come to terms with not ever finding a dog for herself and her husband, Herb.

With hopes almost depleted, an acquaintance of hers referred her to Linda Daniels-Blatchley, who runs a Facebook page called “Pet Matches for Villagers & Area.”

It was the right move at the right time. 

“I had truly given up,” Doscher said. “Linda called and said, ‘I have a dog for you.’”

Lulu, a 3-year-old terrier-Chihuahua mix, came to the Doscher household in May.

