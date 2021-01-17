Dog’s-Eye View

Four-legged friends can find plenty of recreation in The Villages. The community has been ahead of the curve as the trend toward adding dog parks has increased in recent years. The Villages positioned itself at the forefront of the building frenzy with more dog parks per capita than any of Florida’s major cities. With six dog parks in the community, The Villages equals the number of dog parks found in St. Petersburg and has more than the cities of Jacksonville (five), Miami (four) and Orlando (three).
