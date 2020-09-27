Dog pool party aids joints, weight loss

Judi Bessette is working on coaxing Jules into jumping into the swimming pool on her own. “You can just tell she wants to jump in from the edge of the pool, so I push the float to her and then she’ll jump out,” Bessette said. “The next time or two, she’ll probably get the courage to jump from the side of the pool.”
Jules is Bessette’s 7-year-old Havanese who likes to play in the pool with her buddy Jackson, a Labrador retriever. Jackson has always been a “pool baby,” said Tammy Smith, of the Village of Virginia Trace, where the dogs get together for their pool time.
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.