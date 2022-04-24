Dog found after Villagers, community groups come to rescue

A gray labradoodle named Vinnie recently got his 15 minutes of fame.
After embarking on an adventure where he spent two days on the run, he is safe and sound at home.
While his owner Jan Mitchell was heading out on a cruise, Vinnie stayed at a friend's house where he later escaped. As the ship started to leave port, she got a call saying he was missing. Determined to find him, she came home and spent two days looking for him with help from the community.
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
