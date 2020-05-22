Dog beds crafted for shelter animals

Today

Sunshine this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 94F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 95F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.