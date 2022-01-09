Dog becomes performer with help from Villages residents

At first sight, you may think Jackson is a normal dog. What you may not know is he is a top performer for the Dynamic Dog Club Performance Drill Team. But before he earned stars at clubs, parades and charity performances, he had to pull through some of the difficulties of life. Malnourished and infested with cherry eye diseases, Jackson was found wandering the streets until a good samaritan brought him to the Your Humane Society SPCA, where he ended up meeting his future owners. Upon admission, Jackson was able to make a full recovery. Jeannie Crust, of the Village of St. Charles, was volunteering at YOUR Humane Society, and the pup impressed her.
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.