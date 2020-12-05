​Doctor says early diagnosis improves Alzheimer’s treatment

Clinical trials can benefit participants in multiple ways.
During an online session hosted by the Sumter County Library System, Dr. Jeffrey Norton, principal investigator at Charter Research, talked about programs from the Alzheimer’s Association.
The session was part of the association’s virtual Brain Bus tour bringing information throughout the state. Norton presented about clinical trials and the disease itself.
The four medications now approved to combat symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease work better in the early stages of the disease, so early detection and diagnosis is vital, the association said.
Read this story and many others in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.