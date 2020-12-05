​Doctor says early diagnosis improves Alzheimer’s treatment

Dr. Jeffrey Norton, of Charter Research, teaches a joint education program with the Alzheimer’s Association about the 10 warning signs of Alzheimer’s and participating in clinical trials hosted by the Sumter County Library System.

 Submitted photo

Clinical trials can benefit participants in multiple ways.

During an online session hosted by the Sumter County Library System, Dr. Jeffrey Norton, principal investigator at Charter Research, talked about programs from the Alzheimer’s Association.

The session was part of the association’s virtual Brain Bus tour bringing information throughout the state. Norton presented about clinical trials and the disease itself.

The four medications now approved to combat symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease work better in the early stages of the disease, so early detection and diagnosis is vital, the association said.

