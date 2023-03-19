Doc makes horse calls as polo player-owner

After two weeks of sponsoring his own team at The Villages Polo Club, Mike D’Ambrose said the thrill of seeing his logo on the field still hasn’t worn off.
He’s also quickly getting used to taking home Sunday trophies.
D’Ambrose M.D. has claimed the spring season’s first two championships, making an immediate impact on the new season.
“We are the team to beat,” D’Ambrose said, “and I aim to keep it like that.”
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.