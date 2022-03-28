Division 5 softball honors former commissioner

It’s been a few weeks since longtime softball commissioner Wayne Meyer passed away, and still, Division 5 doesn’t quite feel the same for all of those involved.
Meyer died on March 4, and players across the division are continuing to mourn and honor their fallen friend, teammate and longtime league leader.
“It already is (strange not to see him),” said Jim Felton, of the Village of Fenney. “My wife keeps saying that. He was so nice to the wives who came as fans. Her comment exactly was, ‘It just didn’t feel the same.’”
The league has found a few ways to honor Meyer’s memory, including many of the players pinning black ribbons onto their hats during games.
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.