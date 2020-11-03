Division 3 players get diamond celebration as octogenarians

Ginger Foster pitched a pretty good game Friday as her Division 3 Mustangs faced the Flycatchers at Soaring Eagle Softball Complex. The Mustangs lost, but considering Foster was honored after the game for turning 80, it was a good showing.
Division 3 traditionally marks the occasion when one of their players turns 80. This year, there have been five 80th birthdays and all of them were celebrated between games Friday.
In addition to Foster, Linda Soos, a pitcher for the Lady Warriors; Dinah Heidebrink, who plays for the Villagettes; and JoAnne Myers and Bon Kyle-Blamphin, who are substitutes in the division, were honored.
“It keeps you moving,” Foster, who lives in the Village of Fenney, said of softball.
