Division 2 softball race down to the wire

The race for first place is heating up in Division 2 of The Villages Recreation Softball League. Headed into Wednesday, five teams were within striking distance of the regular season championship for the Summer 2023 season.
“This is the best time of year,” said manager of the first place Mets, Bill Sass. “We’ve got three games left and there’s a lot at stake.”
The Mets sit atop the Division 2 standings, but they have four teams directly behind them vying for the top spot.
After Wednesday’s games, the Nationals are one game behind first; while the Orioles, Royals and Angels are three back. Each team had three games left as of Wednesday morning, making each game crucial. With so many teams battling for the top spot, that has led to some intense games.
