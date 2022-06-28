Division 2 softball players reach milestones

For softball players in The Villages, the crack of the bat is a common sound. But there are special moments that can make a singular bat-on-ball connection sound that much sweeter.
Three players in The Villages Recreation Softball Division 2 recently reached those special moments, as Al Mahar and Denis Hodge reached the 1,500-hit milestone and Don Brozick reached 1,000 career hits.
“It feels really good because, as you get closer, there’s a lot of pressure being built,” said Brozick, of the Village of Pine Hills. “Everybody knows around here — more than you — where you are.”
Brozick entered his Friday game sitting at 999 hits in his Villages softball career. The Pirates’ No. 2 hitter stepped to the plate in his first at-bat of the game and ripped a single to right field to cross the barrier.
As Brozick approached first base, he raised his hands in the air in celebration as his long wait was over.
