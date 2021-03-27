Division 2 softball inducts 5 players into hall of fame

What seemed like a sure thing for Dave Oatley quickly turned into an uncomfortable race against the clock.
Oatley, of the Village of Mallory Square, earned his 999th softball hit with almost a month of the 2021 winter Division 2 softball season remaining. Surely, he thought he would have time to get one last hit before he retired from playing at the end of the season.
Then, he hit a cold streak. Oatley went four games without a hit. In the second-to-last week of the season, Oatley reached the feat he had been chasing and earned his spot in the division’s Hall of Fame.
