Division 1 Softball mainstay hits milestone

On March 23, Steve Wilson, of the Division 1 Islanders, stepped into the batter’s box for his final at-bat of a game against the Wolverines.
The at-bat was important for multiple reasons.
From a team perspective, the Islanders needed a win to get closer to the regular-season title. For Wilson himself, he sat at 999 hits for his career.
One swing later, Wilson joined an exclusive club that only four players before him belonged to.
When he reached first base to officially collect his 1,000th career hit, announcer Dave Mamuscia made an announcement to every player and spectator at Buffalo Glen Softball Complex, and Wilson was given the ball to commemorate the milestone.
