Division 1 hitter eclipses milestone

In the top of the first inning at Everglades Softball Complex on June 16, Billy Warble stepped to the plate for the Division 1 Sultans with one out and the bases empty.
Even though it was just the first inning of a regular-season contest, fans and players alike had their full focus on Warble, who admitted after the game he was a bit anxious at the plate.
Why was he nervous? He was just one hit away from 1,000 for his career in The Villages Recreation Softball League Division 1.
