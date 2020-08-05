Diversity of wildlife evident in Villages

Wendy Milstein explores the Southern Villages’ nature trails at least three times a week. She said it’s well worth the drive from her Village of Buttonwood home, about 20 minutes away. The wildlife diversity and ability to encounter species less common in other parts of the community draw residents to natural areas in the Southern Villages. Residents, for instance, took notice of Southern fox squirrels near Hogeye Preserve Pathway and river otters along the Fenney Springs Nature Trail. Fox squirrels, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, are common where longleaf pine and turkey oak trees are present. Their diet primarily consists of the seeds of these trees.
