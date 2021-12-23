Diversity of species grows locally ahead of Christmas bird count

The hawk-like, beige bird with an appetite for snails struck the curiosity of several Village Birders. They expected an eventful day of birding that September along the Hogeye Preserve Pathway, but not a snail kite, whose Florida population is endangered because of threats to the birds’ habitats and prey. Southward expansion of The Villages and the presence of new outdoor recreation venues have helped expand species diversity in the community, allowing such uncommon finds to take shape.
The resulting excitement in the local birding community comes as the Audubon Christmas Bird Count, perhaps the Super Bowl of birding and overall citizen science, returns to The Villages and surrounding areas after the pandemic forced cancellations in 2020.
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.