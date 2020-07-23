‘Divas through the decades’ tickets go on sale

RuthAnn “Pinky” Bigley wants to take people on a nostalgic journey.
Bigley is the star of “Divas through the Decades,” a one-woman show featuring iconic female songs from the ‘20s through ‘80s. The show is coming to The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Oct. 9, and tickets recently went on sale.
The event is part of The Sharon’s Lobby Lounge Cabaret Series, but instead of being performed in the lobby, it will take place in the auditorium to allow for social distancing in the audience.
Bigley, who moved to the Village of DeSoto just over a year ago and is known as “Pinky Sings,” will sing the songs of musical icons such as Judy Garland, Aretha Franklin, Patsy Cline, Billie Holiday, Carole King, Donna Summer and more. There will be a few Broadway tunes, as well.
